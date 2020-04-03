Abbeville Police investigating homicide

Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

On April 2, at approximately 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the 300 block of Dutel Street. Officers quickly determined that two subjects had been shot. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim died as a result of the shooting.

This homicide is being investigated by Abbeville Police Department detectives. Due to the active, ongoing nature of this homicide investigation, the Abbeville Police Department is not releasing any further details regarding the investigation at this time. The Abbeville Police Department is also not releasing the identity of the victims. There is no set timetable in which further details will be released.

​Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.