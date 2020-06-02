Abbeville Police investigating homicide; occurred early morning on Tuesday

The Abbeville Police Department is actively investigating a homicide which occurred on East Oak Street in the early morning hours of June 2.

No details of the investigation are being released at this time. The identity of the victim is also not being released at this time.

​​Chief of Police William Spearman is asking for anyone with any information regarding this homicide to contact the Abbeville Police Department in any of the methods listed below.

“​We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need,” Spearman said.

In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.