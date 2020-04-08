Abbeville Police release name of person who died in shooting

The Abbeville Police Department has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on April. 2.

The person who was shot and died was Emmit Perry of Abbeville. Perry was 73 years old.

The Abbeville Police Department did not release the information of who, how or why Perry was shot.

On Thursday, April 2nd a shooting happened at approximately 5:32 p.m., and officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the 300 block of Dutel Street in Abbeville. Officers quickly determined that two subjects had been shot. One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim died as a result of the shooting.

On Tuesday, the other person, who was shot, is said to be recovering from the gun shot wound.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no one has been arrested in regard to the two shootings.

Abbeville Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that the Abbeville Police Department is there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. The APD is encouraging all of the citizens to stay vigilant and to contact the APD if they need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact the APD at 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.