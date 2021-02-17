Abbeville seeing drop in water pressure, asking citizens to conserve

Below is a message from the City of Abbeville released Wednesday afternoon regarding the drop in water pressure”

As pipes begin to thaw, we are seeing a drop in water pressure and the City of Abbeville water supply is now dangerously low.

Temperatures are above freezing, and we need all citizens to STOP running your faucets.

We also ask that you PLEASE check for busted pipes. If your pipe is busted, you need to cut off water until it is repaired. If you do not know where that is call City Hall at 337-893-8550 and we will send someone out to do it for you.

Please make sure that all your faucets are turned off and please do not use ANY unnecessary water until further notice. If you turn on your faucet and see the pressure is lower than normal, turn it off immediately and don't let it run!

If you see signs of busted pipes not on your property, please also report it to City Hall.

We need your help...Please CONSERVE WATER IMMEDIATELY.