Abbeville's services will not be affected

The City of Abbeville will continue to provide normal City services throughout the Caronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza said the City is prepared to operate as usual with some adjustments.

“We are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of City employees as well as the Citizens of Abbeville. Waste Water and Electrical crews will be out in the field performing regular duties. We ask the public to limit interaction with crews as much as possible, and when necessary, keep the recommended distance of 6 feet. Normal operations will continue at City Hall, however the lobby will remain closed. Payments for utilities will be accepted through the drive through and kiosk. Any additional business at City Hall will be handled over the phone when possible. In instances where business must be handled in person, we ask you to call in advance and we will send someone out to meet you.” Mayor Piazza stated.

The Mayor and City Council announced Tuesday that Outdoor areas of City Parks will remain open. The Mayor and City Council asked the public to follow President Donald Trump’s recommended gathering size of less than 10 people at all times and practice social distancing and sanitary practices while visiting City Parks.

“Any practices held at public parks will be done so under the authority and discretion of coaches, leagues and parents,” said Mayor Piazza.

Any person that feels ill or has been exposed to COVID-19 is asked to stay home and practice self-isolation.

The City of Abbeville would also like to remind the public that there is a standing curfew inside the City limits for unaccompanied minors under the age of 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 12:00 midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday as established in City of Abbeville Code of Ordinances Article IV, Sec 13-46.

The EPA and State Health Officials assure that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies and tap water is safe to drink. The City has taken extra precautions to ensure the City water supply will remain safe.