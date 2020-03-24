Above is a table of all reported deaths to date.

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

Case count

The Department reports 216 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing total case count to 1,388.

Hospitalization

Currently, 271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients require ventilation.

Deaths

The Department reports 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update, bringing the total to 46 deaths.

Most WIC clinics are still open

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, LA WIC clinics are allowing participants and/or caregivers to stay in their vehicles for appointments. Your information will be collected over the phone and a member of the staff will come out to your vehicle. Please bring your ID, WIC EBT card and all other required documentation. Important: If you or anyone in your family have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please call your WIC clinic and reschedule your appointment.

If you have any questions, please contact your clinic or 1-800-251-BABY.

Reporting

Following the model of the CDC and many other states, the Department has moved to once-daily reporting on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Department is now reporting positive cases and completed tests from the State Lab and commercial labs. The Department’s dashboard was updated today at 12 p.m. The next update will be tomorrow at noon and daily updates will follow at noon seven days a week.

Guidance for providers

All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.