Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office IS INVESTIGATING RECENT THEFT OF SIDE-BY-SIDE NEAR RAYNE

RAYNE — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a side-by-side from a business located in the 5700 block of Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.

The incident occurred between Feb. 7 and 10.

Unknown suspect(s) gained access to the property by cutting the fence. The stolen side-by-side is described as a 2016 two-seater Polaris 900 Ranger, green in color. It’s valued at about $15,000.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.