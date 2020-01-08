Article Image Alt Text

A Mahindra 3525DI tractor was reported stolen from BM Oil Road in Evangeline.

Acadia Parish SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING THEFT OF TRACTOR IN EVANGELINE

Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:06pm

EVANGELINE — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of a tractor that was reported stolen from the 100 block of BM Oil Road in Evangeline.
The theft occurred between the dates of Dec. 27 and 30, 2019.
The stolen equipment is described as a Mahindra 3525DI tractor with a damaged grill and a 5-foot bush hog, both red in color.
It was taken from a site that does not have a lot of traffic.
It is believed the suspects would have used a trailer with a winch to remove the property.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

