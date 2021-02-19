Andrus inducted into state 4-H Hall of Fame

John Andrus has served the Vermilion Parish 4-H Program for 29 years as a dedicated volunteer.

John serves on the Parish 4-H Advisory Committee and on the Livestock Committee. He is a Master Cattleman Graduate; Master Horseman Graduate; and Master Farmer Graduate. In the early 90’s, John was instrumental in working with Dr. John Sullivan and staff at LSU in implementing the first commercial heifer program and later implemented the F-1 Braford classes into the LSU livestock program.

John has helped organize and conduct numerous hoof trimming, grooming and showmanship clinics for 4-H members. John is the first person members see when they enter the livestock show ring. He has served as Ringman for Parish, District and festival shows for 19 years, as well as Ringman for sale of market animals at Parish livestock shows. He is a dependable and trusted Ringman and is fondly greeted as “Mr. John” by the exhibitors as they enter the ring. His kind and compassionate nature puts nervous exhibitors at ease and he goes "above and beyond" when it comes to helping young people with their animals. He is a 22-year board member and 3 term President of the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association. He was instrumental in organizing multiple state Jr. Livestock Shows for Jr. Braford and Jr. Brahman Associations.

John considers being a cattleman to be one of his greatest accomplishments. Through the 4-H program, he has been able to secure show animals for numerous 4-H exhibitors from 5 parishes. He was a critical leader when it came to evacuating livestock for Hurricanes Rita and Ike. Because of his efforts, he was appointed to the National Resiliency Board for Hurricane Preparedness on the parish level.

John is a steady and stabilizing force in the Vermilion Parish 4-H Program. His dedication, support and physical help with the livestock project has not waivered, even after his sons graduated from high school. He continues to pour into young people with his knowledge of the beef project and his consistent willingness to help at parish livestock events.