ARRESTS MADE IN THEFT OF MONEY AT CRAWFISH PLANT

CROWLEY — Three arrests have been made in connection with the recent theft of money from a local crawfish wholesale business.

Shane Gautreaux, Christopher Sonnier and Heather Vincent were arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with the theft from the business on South Highway 35 near Rayne.

During the investigation, it was determined that an employee was involved in the theft and distracted other employees to allow other suspects to enter the premises and steal operating funds, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

During the investigation, deputies served a search warrant on a residence and were able to recover a large portion of the money which was stolen.

“This case led to three people being arrested for their involvement in this theft,” Gibson said. “The deputies did an outstanding job leading to the recovery of the money which was stolen. I appreciate their hard work.”

Arrested were:

• Shane Gautreaux, 26, of Rayne: felony theft, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of stolen things;

• Christopher Sonnier, 31, of Church Point: felony theft; and

• Heather Vincent, 38, of Rayne: felony theft, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of stolen things.

All were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.