Bernard may have committed crime while in parish jail

The charges keep piling on for Roland Bernard III.

The latest charge was added Monday by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office.

According to Drew David, PIO for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the VPSO Criminal Investigation Division charged Roland Bernard III (Date of birth 8-4-92), with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder on Monday.

No bond has been set on the Conspiracy charge, and due to the investigation deemed ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release information regarding how Bernard allegedly committed the conspiracy to commit first degree murder charge while in the parish jail.

Bernard was

arrested at the end of September for allegedly firing several rounds at a vehicle while driving his own.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was struck numerous times by Bernard.

He was booked into the Abbeville Police Department on the following charges:

• Attempted 1st Degree Murder

• Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

• Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

• Obstruction of Justice

Bernard is no stranger to allegedly shooting at vehicles.

In 2014, he turned himself in to the Abbeville Police Department for allegedly shooting up a car with a female in it.

He was charged with two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. The total bond on the warrants was $426,000.00.

Bernard allegedly shot up a vehicle that was in the parking lot of Jade Lounge on Graceland Avenue. There was a woman in the car that Bernard allegedly fired bullets into.

A year later, in 2015, Bernard was arrested by State Police for being a member of the Gremlin Gang.