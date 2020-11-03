Broussard has been working at polls for close to 40 years in Kaplan

It is the Super Bowl of elections for those who work the polls.

Like with the Super Bowl, some will have a hard time sleeping the night before and then there are some who are treating it like any other election.

Kenneth Broussard, 70, of Kaplan, is looking forward to working today. Broussard is one of 39 commissioners-in-charge who oversee 55 voting precincts in Vermilion Parish.

“I expect us to be busy so that it won’t be a long day,” said Broussard.

Some political experts are predicting at least 50 percent voter turnout in Vermilion Parish.

Broussard will arrive at his precinct in Kaplan at 5:30 am. to begin getting things ready for when the polls open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m. He will be joined by four commissioners, who sit at the table and get signatures from voters before they vote.

Overseeing voting in Kaplan is nothing new for Broussard. He began working as a voting commissioner in the early 1980s. For the last 16 years, he is now a commissioner in charge and oversees voting in a certain precinct.

Broussard, a former Rene Rost Middle School principal, said he wanted to be a commissioner because he thought it would be a good way to meet Kaplan’s community after teaching in Lafayette.

That was 38 years ago, and he is still meeting Kaplan residents. He said he enjoys it and plans not to retire anytime soon.

His job is to make sure the people vote in the correct precinct by making sure the commissioners sign in everyone who comes to vote. He oversees what voters are wearing. His job is to make sure no one has a political shirt or cap promoting an individual candidate.

If a person has a “Vote Trump” shirt on, he will politely ask them to remove it or wear something over the shirt. If they refuse, he will inform them they won’t be able to vote. Broussard said if you speak to them nicely, they will do what you ask.

Broussard also makes sure the voting lines do not get too long. He reminds everyone they have three minutes to vote. After three minutes, if they are still voting, he will encourage them to hurry.

“For this election, people need to be prepared before they go vote,” Broussard said. “Some have cheat sheets, while others are using an app. Those who are prepared normally take one or two minutes to vote.”

Over the last 35-plus years, he has seen voting change somewhat. Vermilion Parish voters are voting on a different machine than when he first began.

Voters did not always have to show a picture ID as they do now, he said.

Also, it was not uncommon for voters to bring food, so that others could eat in the past. That has since stopped.

Over the last 35 plus years, the worst thing that has happened at his precinct is the lights going out during voting. Other than that, things have gone smoothly.

“I expect everything will go well today,” he added.

Diane Meaux Broussard is the clerk of court in Vermilion Parish. She appreciates someone like Broussard and all of the other commissioners in the parish.

“It is very important to have a good Commissioner in charge,” said Broussard. “It is also valuable to have knowledgeable Commissioners. I am proud to say Vermilion has both. They are hard working people. I am grateful for their dedication.”