Catholic Church makes changes to Mass, funerals and weddings

LAFAYETTE — Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel announced the suspension of all public masses across the Diocese of Lafayette until April 13. The bishop’s earlier dispensation on the attendance of Masses remains in place, meaning parishioners are excused from attending.

“Though public Masses have been suspended, our obligation to praying and to sanctifying Sundays and holy Week (beginning Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday) as a sacred time remain an important obligation of faith,” said Deshotel.

Parishes will make arrangements for the faithful to have outdoor pick-ups of blessed palms beginning at 5 p.m. on the eve of Palm Sunday and a locally scheduled time on Palm Sunday.

Parishioners may watch Masses in the following ways:

Daily noon Mass and the Sunday 11 a.m. Mass from the Cathedral are live-streamed on the home page of the Diocese of Lafayette website.

Funerals with immediate family only are to be celebrated with graveside services only. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Weddings are to be celebrated outside of Mass with immediate family only. Engaged couples may wish to consider rescheduling their weddings, if possible.

All Confirmation ceremonies scheduled prior to April 13 are postponed. Pastors are to make contact with the bishop for rescheduling. Confirmations will be rescheduled for dates after Aug. 1.

Parish gatherings like Lenten Missions are also to be suspended until further notice.