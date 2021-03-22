Church has used old E. Broussard High without any contract

While old schools in Vermilion Parish are being torn down (Herod High and Henry High), there is still an old high school that has found its purpose in its community despite it being closed for 31 years.

The class of 1991 was the last class to graduate from E, Broussard High School. Because of consolidation in 1991, those students went to either Seventh Ward or Kaplan High School.

E. Broussard High School remains standing, and one building has gotten plenty of use since it’s closure.

The gym at the school has been used for BIDDY basketball games, along with community functions. When Hurricane Rita’s storm surge flooded south Vermilion Parish, National Guard soldiers used the empty school to house soldiers in 2005.

Today, the Vermilion Parish School Board still owns the building. The school board still pays for the water bill and electric bill for the building.

School Board member Dale Stelly brought up the old school at Monday’s school board committee meeting.

Stelly told the school board members that St. Anne’s Catholic Church uses the gym as a community center. While the church uses the old school, there is nothing in writing between the church and the school board.

Stelly would like the church and the school board to sign at least a 50-year lease that lets the church use the building.

Today, there is a sign on the school grounds that says, “St. Anne’s Community Center.” Many thought the church owned the gym.

Stelly said the church would like to spend money on repairing the old gym but does not want to do that unless it has a written contract with the school board.

Justin Merritt, the school board attorney, is looking into getting a contract between the school board and the Catholic church.

A school board member wanted to know if the school board could donate the old school to the church. But the answer was no because the school was built using taxpayers’ money. The school board would have to sell the entire school to the church for the appraised value.