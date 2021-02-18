City of Abbeville not under water boil advisory; officials ask that residents continue to conserve water

The City of Abbeville released a statement Thursday morning about the water system. The city is not under a water boil advisory.

Below is Thursday morning’s message:

With the help of citizens, the City TEAM has been busy identifying and repairing leaks as pipes begin to thaw. As of 7 AM this morning, February 18, City Water level is increasing.

𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗢𝗜𝗟 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬. We have received complaints about discolored water within the City Limits. This is due to low water supply. We are aware of the issue and once we regain a safe water level and pressure is restored we will begin flushing lines. We ask for your patience as we work through this emergency.

Our work is not done, we ask everyone to continue to conserve water. Temperatures will be above freezing throughout the day today. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘀. If you turn on your faucet and see the pressure is lower than normal, turn it off immediately and don't let it run!

We also ask that you PLEASE check for busted pipes. If you have busted pipes, you need to cut off water until it is repaired. If you need assistance cutting off water, please call City Hall at 𝟯𝟯𝟳-𝟴𝟵𝟯-𝟴𝟱𝟱𝟬 and we will send someone out to assist.

If you suspect a busted pipe on a public right of way or other property, please notify City Hall of the property address.

We need your help...Please 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥.