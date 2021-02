City of Abbeville not under water boil advisory; officials ask that residents continue to conserve water

The City of Abbeville released a statement Thursday morning about the water system. The city is not under a water boil advisory.

Below is Thursday morningโ€™s message:

With the help of citizens, the City TEAM has been busy identifying and repairing leaks as pipes begin to thaw. As of 7 AM this morning, February 18, City Water level is increasing.

๐—ช๐—˜ ๐—”๐—ฅ๐—˜ ๐—ก๐—ข๐—ง ๐—จ๐—ก๐——๐—˜๐—ฅ ๐—” ๐—ช๐—”๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ ๐—•๐—ข๐—œ๐—Ÿ ๐—”๐——๐—ฉ๐—œ๐—ฆ๐—ข๐—ฅ๐—ฌ. We have received complaints about discolored water within the City Limits. This is due to low water supply. We are aware of the issue and once we regain a safe water level and pressure is restored we will begin flushing lines. We ask for your patience as we work through this emergency.

Our work is not done, we ask everyone to continue to conserve water. Temperatures will be above freezing throughout the day today. ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐——๐—ข ๐—ก๐—ข๐—ง ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ป ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜€. If you turn on your faucet and see the pressure is lower than normal, turn it off immediately and don't let it run!

We also ask that you PLEASE check for busted pipes. If you have busted pipes, you need to cut off water until it is repaired. If you need assistance cutting off water, please call City Hall at ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿณ-๐Ÿด๐Ÿต๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿด๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿฌ and we will send someone out to assist.

If you suspect a busted pipe on a public right of way or other property, please notify City Hall of the property address.

We need your help...Please ๐—–๐—ข๐—ก๐—ง๐—œ๐—ก๐—จ๐—˜ ๐—ง๐—ข ๐—–๐—ข๐—ก๐—ฆ๐—˜๐—ฅ๐—ฉ๐—˜ ๐—ช๐—”๐—ง๐—˜๐—ฅ.