Coronavirus cases continue to grow

The news dealing with COVID-19 continues to get worse before it gets better.

On Friday, St. Martin Parish officials announced that three people have died from COVID-19. The state Department of Health confirmed one death in Acadia Parish.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars confirmed the three deadly cases Friday morning.

“This morning, we have learned that St. Martin Parish has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sobering news about that is the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that three of those cases has resulted in death,” Cedars said during a press conference.

One of the St. Martin Parish victims is a 41-year-old Breaux Bridge man. The other victims were 70 and 89 years old.

Lafayette Parish now has 44 cases and no deaths.

On Friday, Vermilion Parish learned it had two cases of coronavirus. Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza is asking citizens to do their part to limit the spread. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay at home order for non-essential last Sunday. That order does allow for people to go to grocery stores, restaurants to pick up food and go to the pharmacy, among other essential businesses.

“We have couple of cases here in Vermilion,” Piazza said Friday afternoon. “It came as a shock to some. I think the naysayers are beginning to see how critical it is to follow these guidelines.”

Echoing comments from Gov. Edwards, Piazza said stay home whenever possible.

“I realize that the governor said the grocery stores are open,” Piazza said. “He didn’t say that you need to bring your whole family. Try to limit trips to one family member. I know there are situations where you can’t, but leave the kids home if at all possible.

“Do your part to limit the exposure by keeping as many of your family members at home as possible when you do have to do out.”-

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at 12 p.m. each day.

As of Friday, 2,746 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There have been 119 deaths statewide. The DHH reports 54 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases.