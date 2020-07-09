COVID-19 mobile testing site to open Friday at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE — UL Lafayette has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to establish a mobile COVID-19 testing site at Cajun Field.

Free, drive-thru tests will be performed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Friday, July 10, to Wednesday, July 15.

No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.

Pre-registration can be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then Cajun Field (Mobile #3).

People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

Attendees must provide a phone number and email address.

People who visit the site are encouraged to wear masks. Those being tested will perform nasal swabs on themselves as they wait in their vehicles. The process will be observed by a health care professional to ensure it is done correctly. Sealed samples will be dropped in a container.

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number to call for results.

Motorists should enter the Cajun Field parking lot via West Congress Street through Gate 3. Once testing is complete, they will exit on Reinhardt Drive onto Bertrand Street through Gate 1.

For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.