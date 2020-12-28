CROWLEY MAYOR RECALL FAILS

CROWLEY — A petition to recall Mayor Tim Monceaux has failed.

Organizers of the petition, filed June 18 with the Secretary of State, acknowledged earlier this week that they failed to obtain the required number of signatures to force a recall election for the city’s top administrative position.

“Yes, the recall deadline passed. Unfortunately we were not successful, but were extremely close,” said Kathryn Holmes. “We are very thankful for everyone who did sign the recall and walk neighborhoods collecting signatures and we’re hopeful the next two years of having Tim Monceaux as mayor go by rather quickly.”

Monceaux said he is “honored” that “the citizens of Crowley trust me to do my job as mayor.”

He continued, “I will continue to work hard representing Crowley and overseeing the city-services provided to its citizens. I feel blessed every day and thank Almighty God for good health and His direction in my decisions for the betterment of our city.

“My outlook for 2021, and indeed for the rest of my tenure in office, is a positive one. I look forward to leading the city in growth and prosperity in the years to come.”

Holmes and co-organizer Gwen Simon were confident when the petition was filed that they would get enough signatures within the required 180 days.

“I don’t think it will go that long, but if it does, we’ll do what we have to do,” Simon said then.

Petitioners needed “right at 2,800” signatures to force the recall election.