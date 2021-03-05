David Hardy passes away after battle with cancer; he served in Abbeville Police Department for 30 years

David Hardy, a longtime member of the Abbeville Police Department, passed on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Hardy retired as a lieutenant with the department in 2019, capping a 30-year career.

The Abbeville released the following statement in honor of Hardy:

“It is with great sadness that today we have lost a truly remarkable retired police officer and gentleman. Lt. David Hardy served the Abbeville Police Department for 30 years when he retired in 2019. Lt. Hardy passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. Lt. Hardy’s dedication to the Abbeville Police Department is only surpassed by his love and dedication to his family. We all love you, David.”