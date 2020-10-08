Delcambre Mayor issues MANDATORY EVACUATION

DELCAMBRE — Effective immediately, the Town of Delcambre Mayor has ordered a Mandatory Evacuation. If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or higher, it is may cause widespread damage, injury, and/or loss of life or property with severe weather in the form of heavy winds, rains, storm surges and flooding with a possible 11 foot or higher storm surge. Evacuation for all areas of the Town of Delcambre are Mandatory.

For your safety as well as others and to allow ample time on the roads, please make every attempt to evacuate by 5:00PM Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and surge has passed and it is safe for personnel to re-enter.

If you are not planning to evacuate, please let City Hall know as soon as possible. You may notify via the Town's Facebook page messenger or emailing townclerk@delcambre.net, publicworks@delcambre.net or mayor@delcambre.net.