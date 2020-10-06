Article Image Alt Text

Delta currently projected to make landfall in Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2 hurricane

Tue, 10/06/2020 - 10:27am

Delta is a major hurricane (category 4).
It will make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.
Landfall projection for the U.S. shows south central or southeast Louisiana, late Friday or early Saturday as a category 2.
Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.
Delta is a small, compact tropical system. Hurricane force winds extend 10 to 20 miles from the center. Tropical Storm force winds extend 40 to 80 miles from the center.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020