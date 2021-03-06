Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish – Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on March 6, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 82 near Fin Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash took the life of 21-year-old Daxton Harrington of Kaplan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Harrington was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, west on LA 82. For unknown reasons, the Malibu ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Troopers determined both Harrington and his passenger were unrestrained. Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver or a responsible passenger, and buckle up every ride, every time.

Troop I has investigated 9 fatal crash resulting in 10 deaths in 2021.