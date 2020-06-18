Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH – At approximately 8:15 p.m. on June 17, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 10 near Spring Prairie Road in Evangeline Parish. The crash took the life of 32-year-old Kathleen Drew of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Drew was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra East on LA 10 when, for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle ran off the roadway to the left. Upon doing so, the Hyundai struck several trees then overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

Drew was restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Her passenger was transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries despite having not been restrained. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers witness, firsthand, the effects crash forces have on motor vehicles and the devastating effects of those forces on the human body. While not all crashes are survivable, proper seat belt usage can greatly increase the chances of surviving a crash by spreading out those forces across the strong bones of the body. Properly worn seat belts also help to keep the occupants of vehicles in their seat and protect the head and spine. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up, and avoid all distractions.

Troop I has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths in 2020.