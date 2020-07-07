Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH – Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 14 near Leleux Road in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Wayne J. Touchet of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Touchet, was traveling south on Leleux Road. At the same time, a 2018 GMC Denali HD pickup was traveling west on LA 14. For reasons still under investigation, Touchet failed to yield at the stop sign and entered on to LA 14. The GMC stuck the Silverado on the driver’s side in the westbound lane of travel.

Troopers determined Touchet, despite being restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained. He suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The passenger in the GMC, who was also properly restrained, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the GMC submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. Toxicology samples were taken from Touchet and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Taking only a few extra seconds to scan at intersections can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths since the beginning of 2020.