Dyson avoids quitting nursing program to fullfil childhood dream

India Dyson of Abbeville made her childhood dream come true last month by finishing the Louisiana Practical Nursing Program on the Gulf Area Campus in Abbeville.

Dyson was one of 40 graduates who celebrated last week when they received their nursing pins. But what makes Dyson’s pin ceremony different is that it almost did not happen.

Out of 40 students selected to begin the program, she was the last student selected.

“After having some difficulties early in my life, I didn’t think it would ever happen,” said Dyson, who is 39 years old. “However, I always believed that anything worth having, is worth fighting for, so my fight began in Spring of 2019.”

Once the program began, she ran into challenges. One of the first challenges was her age and how long she had been out of high school. While most of the new students in the program were just out of high school, Dyson had been out of high school for a while.

“Getting accepted in the practical nurse program (PN) was not an easy task,” said Dyson. “The PN program is very competitive and rigorous. As an older student, I didn’t think I could compete with the younger students in the class.”

There were times where she was close to quitting the program because she did not think she could survive.

“Many days I thought about quitting, but I was reminded of my dreams and the goals I had now set before me. I became eager and determined,” she said. “The harder the program got, the tougher I got.”

One person who convinced her not to quit was Gulf Coast Campus Director Lawana Stokes. The two sat together, and Stokes did her best to convince her to stay in the program.

“I reminded her this was her dream,” said Stokes. “I would try to motivate her.”

Stokes’ positive words did the trick and kept Dyson going.

I thought for sure it was over until I met, Ms. Lawana Stokes,” Dyson explained. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would meet someone that’s so passionate about their job and students. Ms. Stokes encouraged me, motivated me, and uplifted me with her kind words and prayers. Just when I thought it was over, here comes Ms. Stokes!”

Dyson finished the program with a 3.5 grade point average and now she waits for the graduation ceremony. She is proud of her accomplishment of finishing the PN program. She is also quick to point out, she could not have done it without family, friends, and Ms. Stokes pushing her.

“Thanks to my family, friends, and classmates in the PN program for helping me finish this race,” said Dyson. “Thank you, Ms. Stokes for pushing me when I had no push to move forward.

“I challenge all those who have a desire to become a nurse, ‘Go get it.’ It’s never too late and you are never too old!”

Stokes said they could not have been more proud of Dyson for completing the program.

“We both cried at the pinning ceremony,” said Stokes.

