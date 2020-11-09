Fatal Crash Claims Life of Passenger in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH – At approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 1161 near Bush Street in Evangeline Parish.

The crash took the life of 26-year-old Eduardo Lopez of Eunice.

Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Kinsey Lopez was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche north on La 1161. For unknown reasons, her vehicle ran off the roadway as she failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, causing the she and her passenger to be ejected.

Kinsey Lopez was not properly restrained and was ejected. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, Eduardo Lopez, was also unrestrained and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Kinsey Lopez for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about putting on a seatbelt, which greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving and impaired driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.

Troop I has investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths in 2020.