Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Tommy Frederick

Article Image Alt Text

Ricky LaFleur

Frederick, LaFleur reach runoff for Division C Judge race in Vermilion Parish

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:06pm

There will be a runoff in Vermilion Parish for Judge in Division C of the 15th Judicial District.
Three candidates were vying for the open seat.
The two top vote-getters were Tommy Frederick, who received 40 percent or 9,875 votes. In second place and making the runoff is Ricky LaFleur, who had 36 percent or 9,041 votes.
Coming in third and not making the runoff is Andy Veazey, with 5,926 votes.
The runoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020