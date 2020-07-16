Free COVID-19 testing extended to Sunday, paired with food distribution effort on Friday

LAFAYETTE — Free mobile COVID-19 testing at Cajun Field will be extended through Sunday, July 19. Testing on Friday, July 17, however, will be limited to motorists who visit the site to receive food.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Louisiana Department of Health have been operating the site since July 10.

Gretchen LaCombe Vanicor, director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Sustainability, is collaborating with Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way of Acadiana to coordinate the food distribution site on Friday. It will be the fourth such effort held at Cajun Field during the pandemic.

“Anyone who needs assistance can attend, and we anticipate having enough food for between 1,000 and 1,300 families,” Vanicor explained.

COVID-19 testing is typically held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on most days. This Friday, it will last only as long as food supplies remain available.

People who visit the site on Friday to receive food will be encouraged to register for COVID-19 testing as they wait in their vehicles. Once they receive their food, they will be directed to the testing site.

No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.

Pre-registration can be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then Cajun Field (Mobile #3).

People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident who is at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

People must provide a phone number and email address to be tested.

People who visit the site should wear masks. Those being tested will perform nasal swabs on themselves as they wait in their vehicles. The process will be observed to ensure it is done correctly. Sealed samples will be dropped in a container.

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

Motorists should enter the Cajun Field parking lot via West Congress Street through Gate 3. Only right turns into the lot by motorists approaching from the west will be allowed for traffic safety considerations.

Once testing is complete, they will exit on Reinhardt Drive onto Bertrand Drive through Gate 1.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.