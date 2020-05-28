Gueydan Duck Festival canceled for 2020

GUEYDAN - The Gueydan Duck Festival has joined the long list of festivals being canceled because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Jerrod Broussard, the president of the Gueydan Duck Festival, announced the festival board of directors voted to cancel the festival, which was scheduled to be held in August.

“After much deliberation and heavy hearts, the festival board has made the very hard decision to cancel the 2020 Duck Festival,” said Broussard in a press release.

Broussard said because of the state guidelines, the board felt that it was in the best interest for the health and safety of their loyal patrons to cancel the festival.

The board of directors thanked their sponsors for being loyal throughout the year and because many may be experiencing financial hardships during the pandemic.

Broussard announced that the 2019 Gueydan Duck Festival Queen Rebekah PePretre and Teen Queen Sarah McAllister will continue their reigns and represent the Duck Festival until August of 2021.

The board of directors have already begun preparing for next year.

“Our sights are already set on preparing to make the 2020 Gueydan Duck Festival the best in history and we will work hard until then to plan out every detail to make sure that we achieve that goal,” said Broussard.

Other festivals from Vermilion Parish that have already been canceled due to the coronavirus are the Cattle Festival, Cake and Ice Cream Festival, Fourth of July Celebration and the Daylily Festival.