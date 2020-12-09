Gueydan kicks off 2021 with Winter Festival

GUEYDAN – “Join us for a fun-filled festival in the park. There will be bands, vendors, and plenty more to see and experience,” says Gueydan Mayor Jude Reese.

After the successful launch of the Community Outreach Festival in 2019, the town came together to support one another and celebrate this vibrant Vermilion Parish community. But with the uncertainty of 2020, residents and businesses have been looking for a way to reinvigorate those good feelings.

“It’s time to get back together as a community and start doing things together. 2020 was a rough year for all of us, but 2021 can be something phenomenal!” adds Mayor Reese.

Gueydan's Winter Festival is designed to safely bring the people of Gueydan and Vermilion Parish together. Held on the City Hall grounds (600 Main Street), the community will host a day of outdoor fun for the whole family on January 30th. All that want to participate by setting up a table/booth to are invited to contact City Hall to express their interest.

Planning is well underway. The festival has already attracted 40 vendors to sell food, crafts, art, and sweets and musical entertainment will be available throughout the day from The Envies, TJ Gautreaux & Louisiana Soul, and DJ Sandman. Fun jumps, informational resources, and assistance agencies will also be on site.

“Gueydan has been a pleasure to work with – they really understand the importance of tradition and cooperation. With that sentiment in mind, we’ll be lending a hand any way we can. We encourage local vendors to sign up and people from around the area to mark their calendars,” says Anne Falgout with the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.

For more information contact Gueydan Town Hall at (337) 536-9415 or Mayor Reese directly at (337) 223-1403. Check out the event page on Facebook, “Gueydan Winter Festival.” Details will be posted there as they are available.