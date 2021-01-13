I-10 EASTBOUND CLOSED: FIery TWO-VEHICLE I-10 CRASH IN RAYNE TAKES ONE LIFE

RAYNE - Rayne Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly announced his department is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.

At 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Rayne Police received a call of a crash and a vehicle on fire on I-10 Eastbound near the on ramp of Rayne Exit 87. Rayne Police and Rayne Volunteer Fire responded and the fire was extinguished.

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10 and crossed the median striking an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound. Both vehicles then entered the median where the pickup truck burst into flames. The driver and a passenger of the 18 wheeler were transported to a Lafayette hospital for evaluation. The male driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash and his name will be release once family is notified.

The investigation is continuing at this time.