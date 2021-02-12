INFORMATION SOUGHT IN RAYNE SHOOTING

RAYNE — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, Feb. 5, at approximately 5:25 p.m.

The incident occurred on Addie Drive, west of Rayne.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video surveillance following the victim’s vehicle. Multiple shots were fired, striking the victim’s car.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older-model, white, four-door Buick LeSabre with dark-tinted windows.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report a tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.