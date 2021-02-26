JUDGE JONATHAN PERRY APPOINTED TO “JUDGES IMPARTING KNOWLEDGE TASK FORCE 2021”

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer has established the “Judges Imparting Knowledge Task Force 2021 – Judges in the Classroom”. Chief Justice Weimer has also appointed Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jonathan Perry to serve on the task force.

“In a pre-judicial career, I was a teacher of law and ethics. As a judge, I came to learn that the professions are similar–both require being in command of a room, be it the courtroom or classroom, scholarship, service, passing judgment, and a caring attitude. I am convinced that judges can have a positive impact on the communities they serve by outreach programs that combine civics and lessons on equality, respect for all people, the consequences of inappropriate behavior, and personal responsibility. Most importantly, outreach programs benefit the community, while positively reflecting on the judiciary and have an immensely beneficial impact on judges who participate.” Stated Chief Justice Weimer.

Being in the classroom is not new to Judge Jonathan Perry. Prior to serving on the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, Judge Perry served eleven years in the Louisiana Legislature, wherein he annually taught a full day of civics at local high schools. “I have always liked being in the classroom. When I was in the legislature, I really felt like it was my duty to give back to the teachers and students in my area.” Perry said.

“I was looking for a way to continue giving back to the community specifically in the classroom and Chief Justice Weimer’s foresight came into play and I am really excited about this program. I encourage any school or community organizations to reach out to my office if they are interested in allowing me to present the program.” Stated Perry. Judge Perry can be reached via email at jperry@la3circuit.org