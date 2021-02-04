Kaplan man among three facing ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN TERREBONNE MURDER CASE

HOUMA — The three Acadiana men involved in a murder-for-hire plot gone wrong in Montegut are now facing additional charges, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records confirm that Beaux Cormier, Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson are each facing one count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

All three are currently incarcerated in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on two counts each of first-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 13 double homicide in Montegut.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, 35-year-old Cormier, of Kaplan, 25-year-old Eskine, of Carencro, and 22-year-old Wilson, of Rayne, are charged in the deaths of two women found shot inside a home and pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release on Jan. 14, Soignet identified the victims as 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and 34-year-old Brittany Cormier, both of Montegut.

According to Soignet, Beaux Cormier hired Eskine and Wilson to kill his niece, who he is accused of raping, to keep her from testifying against him.

Neither Nettleton nor Brittany Cormier was the intended victim, according to Siognet.

These new charges stem from two prior incidents when the trio conducted surveillance on the residence and then attempted to commit the crime, however were not successful.

Soignet said Beaux Cormier is additionally charged with solicitation for murder for hire.

Cormier, Eskine and Wilson are being held without bond, jail records show.