Keep Abbeville Beautiful receives Grant

Phallie S. Sellers Fund, in collaboration with the Vermilion Foundation, an Affiliate Community Foundation of Acadiana granted $10,000 to Keep Abbeville Beautiful.

Vermilion Foundation Advisory Board Member Dr. Jacob Sellers said that “though the Foundation is in its early beginning, it is starting to have an impact in the Parish with several grants being awarded within Vermilion Parish.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Phallie S. Sellers and members of the Vermilion Foundation Board, Fred Hoyt and Arlene Collee, presented a check to City of Abbeville Councilman Brady Broussard and Councilwoman Terry Broussard. The donated funds will be used to pay for planters and a community garden in the City of Abbeville.

“Keep Abbeville Beautiful and The Abbeville Garden Club have always talked about creating a community garden in the city,” said Charlene Beckett, Main Street Manager for City of Abbeville “this grant gets us one step closer to accomplishing our goal.”

The community garden location is at the corner of Martin Luther King and Lamar Street. Community Gardens are beneficial to the environment, provide beautification for a neighborhood, and a place for people to gather and share in the experience of gardening while creating community pride.

The second project will include an addition of planters which will be added at the south corners of Pere Megret and South Washington Streets, enhancing the already attractive improvements to the sidewalk project.

Vermilion Foundation, an Affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, has a local advisory board made up of members from Vermilion Parish including Richard Broussard, Arlene Collee, Jim Doyle, Dr. Jack Gupta, Frey Hoyt, Earl Landry, Pat Patout, Dr. Jacob Demary Sellers, and Charles Sonnier.

CFA is one of south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organizations benefiting our region, with a focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA’s core purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. Since its inception in 2000, CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $290 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $150 million. You can learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.