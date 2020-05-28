Leblanc Elementary’s Rachelle Brown says being named State Principal of the Year semifinalist represents school

Rachelle Brown’s name is on the list of semi-finalists for the Louisiana Department of Education’s State Principal of the Year.

This comes after the Vermilion Parish School District named Brown Vermilion Parish Elementary Principal of the Year in December. Brown has served as principal at Leblanc Elementary School since 2018.

“It really is an honor to be recognized on both the district and state level,” Brown said. “It really is an unbelievable honor.”

However, as far as the Leblanc Elementary School principal is concerned, it should simply be the school’s name on the list.

Brown, one of 24 semifinalists for the 2021 Principal of the Year honor, said her inclusion on the list is the result of every facet of what everyone involved with Leblanc Elementary is accomplishing.

“Our team at Leblanc Elementary is great,” Brown said. “I feel like this recognition needs to be more about them than Rachelle Brown.”

A key member of that “team” is assistant principal Kristin Moore.

“I have such a great assistant principal,” Brown said. “We do so much as a team. Her support has been second to none. Having her by my side has been such a big part of this.”

There are so many others who play important parts.

“I really want to recognize everybody,” Brown said. “Our teachers, students, and parents are all important to make this school successful.

“It has been the perfect situation of people coming together to make this all happen.”

And there’s been plenty happening at the school.

“We took on so much in year two,” Brown said. “We took on Leader in Me and French Immersion. No one does that. Our whole staff just embraced it and everyone was on board. Everyone took a leadership role to make this work. Our parents have done their part, and our students have become little leaders.”

Whether this all leads to Brown moving on will be decided later. Brown will take part in another round of interviews and will submit both a video and a written portion of the process.

“I think we should know something in July as to who makes the final cut,” Brown said.

Brown is sure of one thing; she is happy to continue to promote Leblanc Elementary School throughout the remainder of this process.

“It’s humbling to get this recognition,” Brown said. “This is the Principal of the Year. I wish it would be for the School of the Year. Everything we have accomplished, we have accomplished together. This is such a special community and such a great place.

“This is a result of all the right people in the right place at the right time.