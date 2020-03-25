Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 25
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.
Case count
As of noon on March 25, the Department reported 407 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,795.
Hospitalization
Yesterday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients required ventilation.
Currently, 491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients require ventilation.
Nursing homes
The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, the Department of Health will no longer be reporting where positive cases have been identified. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
Deaths
The Department now reports a total of 65 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.
Age, Parish
36, Orleans
38, Catahoula
44, Orleans
44, Orleans
44, East Baton Rouge
44, Webster
44, Orleans
49, Orleans
49, Orleans
50, Orleans
52, East Baton Rouge
53, Orleans
53, Orleans
55, Orleans
55, Orleans
55, Iberville
56, Orleans
56, Ouachita
56, Orleans
57, Orleans
58, Orleans
59, Bienville
59, St. Bernard
60, St. James
62, Washington
62, Lafourche
63, Orleans
65, Orleans
66, Orleans
66, Ascension
68, Orleans
71, Orleans
72, Jefferson
72, Orleans
72, Jefferson
73, West Baton Rouge
74, Orleans
74, Orleans
76, Rapides
76, Calcasieu
77, Orleans
77, Jefferson
77, Jefferson
77, Orleans
78, Jefferson
79, St. Charles
79, East Baton Rouge
80, Orleans
83, Orleans
83, Orleans
84, Orleans
85, Orleans
86, Jefferson
86, St. John the Baptist
87, Orleans
89, Jefferson
90, Orleans
90, St. Tammany
91, Orleans
91, Orleans
92, Orleans
93, Orleans
95, St. John the Baptist
97, Orleans
98, Orleans
Reporting
Following the model of the CDC and many other states, the Department has moved to once daily reporting on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Department is now reporting positive cases and completed tests from the state lab and commercial labs. The Department’s dashboard was updated today at 12 p.m. The next update will be tomorrow at noon and will daily updates will follow at noon seven days a week.
Guidance for providers
All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.