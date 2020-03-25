Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 25

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

Case count

As of noon on March 25, the Department reported 407 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,795.

Hospitalization

Yesterday, 271 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 94 patients required ventilation.

Currently, 491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients require ventilation.

Nursing homes

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, the Department of Health will no longer be reporting where positive cases have been identified. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

Deaths

The Department now reports a total of 65 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.

Age, Parish

36, Orleans

38, Catahoula

44, Orleans

44, Orleans

44, East Baton Rouge

44, Webster

44, Orleans

49, Orleans

49, Orleans

50, Orleans

52, East Baton Rouge

53, Orleans

53, Orleans

55, Orleans

55, Orleans

55, Iberville

56, Orleans

56, Ouachita

56, Orleans

57, Orleans

58, Orleans

59, Bienville

59, St. Bernard

60, St. James

62, Washington

62, Lafourche

63, Orleans

65, Orleans

66, Orleans

66, Ascension

68, Orleans

71, Orleans

72, Jefferson

72, Orleans

72, Jefferson

73, West Baton Rouge

74, Orleans

74, Orleans

76, Rapides

76, Calcasieu

77, Orleans

77, Jefferson

77, Jefferson

77, Orleans

78, Jefferson

79, St. Charles

79, East Baton Rouge

80, Orleans

83, Orleans

83, Orleans

84, Orleans

85, Orleans

86, Jefferson

86, St. John the Baptist

87, Orleans

89, Jefferson

90, Orleans

90, St. Tammany

91, Orleans

91, Orleans

92, Orleans

93, Orleans

95, St. John the Baptist

97, Orleans

98, Orleans

Reporting

Following the model of the CDC and many other states, the Department has moved to once daily reporting on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Department is now reporting positive cases and completed tests from the state lab and commercial labs. The Department’s dashboard was updated today at 12 p.m. The next update will be tomorrow at noon and will daily updates will follow at noon seven days a week.

Guidance for providers

All guidance memos issued can be found on the Department of Health website: www.ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.