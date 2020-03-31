Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for March 31

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on March 31, the Department reported 1,212 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 5,237 positive cases. This is a 30% increase since yesterday.

Hospitalization

A total of 1,355 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 438 patients require ventilation.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 54 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 239 deaths. This is a 29% increase since yesterday. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age group tab. The ages of all deaths can be found here.

Below is what we know about the underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths to date, as of March 29:

Pulmonary (12%)

Cardiac (21%)

Diabetes (40%)

Chronic Kidney Disease (23%)

Chronic Liver Disease (2%)

Immunocompromised (4%)

Neurological (6%)

Obesity (25%)

No Underlying Conditions (3%)

Long-term care facilities

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 40 long-term care facilities in the state. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana.

Below is the current list of confirmed clusters. These facilities have been notified by the Department of Health.

Region 1

Bayside Health

Chateau de Notre Dame

Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

Inspired Living Kenner

Jefferson Healthcare

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

John Berchmans

Lambeth House

Marrero Health Care Center

Nouveau Marc

Poydras Home

River Palm Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

St. Jude's Nursing Home

St. Martin's Manor

St. Anthony's Nursing Home

St. Francis Villa Assisted Living

St. Joseph of Harahan

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2

Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

Flannery Oaks Guest House

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3

Chateau Saint James

Luling Living Center

Ormond Nursing and Care Center

South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6

Colonial Nursing Home

Region 7

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 9

Belle Maison

Forest Manor

Green Briar Community Care

Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home

Pontchartrain Health Care

St. Anthony's Gardens

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.

Because of the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the updated number of clusters every day at noon. We will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

Dashboard information

The LDH dashboard now includes a new feature allowing site visitors to view positive case data over time. Click the over time tab at the bottom of the dashboard.

Volunteers

Medical volunteers interested in volunteering should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Medical and non-medical volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome.