LOUISIANA STATE CAPITOL CLOSEs

Beginning Thursday, March 19 through Monday, March 30th, the Louisiana State Capitol will be closed.

Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder, in coordination with other agencies housed in the building, have agreed that closure is necessary to ensure the health and welfare of the public and staff.

The building will be closed to the public and legislative staff will work remotely.

The Capitol will re-open on March 31, when the legislature is set to reconvene the 2020 Regular Legislative Session.