LSU Board of Supervisors Cancels Jan. 13-14 Classes

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted today to cancel classes at the flagship campus in Baton Rouge on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, to accommodate students who are traveling to New Orleans for the national championship game.

Classes are canceled on Monday and Tuesday, but the university will remain open, and employees should report to work as usual on those days. Employees who have any questions about their work schedule on those days should contact their supervisors.

The University Registrar is currently working to update the university’s academic calendar, as the cancellation will likely require scheduling make-up days. The cancellation may also impact milestone dates throughout the semester, such as the last day to drop without receiving a grade of “W” and the last day to add a class. LSU will share all updates to the academic calendar as soon as possible so that students and faculty can plan accordingly.

The class cancellation only applies to the flagship campus in Baton Rouge. All other LSU campuses across the state will hold classes as usual on Monday and Tuesday and their academic calendars will not change.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. LSU will face Clemson University in the match-up. The game can be viewed on ESPN and its affiliates. For more information on the game, visit www.lsusports.net.