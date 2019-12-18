Memory Tree honors Sydney Colomb; families can remember loved ones

Sydney Colomb died in early 2018.

Her memory lives on with her family members every day. Now, a gesture by her family members has helped hundreds of families remember their loved ones.

“My niece was killed in a wreck by a drunk driver,” said Kady Guillory, Sydney’s aunt.

“My family and I got together with the United Methodist Church to start a memory tree in honor of Sydney.

“We knew the holidays would be the hardest.”

During the past two years, a Memory Tree in honor of Sydney Colomb has been set up at the United Methodist Church in Abbeville. The Memory Tree has been up this year since the Abbeville Christmas Stroll. Hundreds of ornaments with names have been placed on the tree.

There will be another opportunity for people to place names on the Memory Tree. That will take place this Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at 213 N. State Street.

“The first year about 350 ornaments were decorated in memory of their loved one,” Guillory said. “Hearing their stories was comforting on both sides. This is our second year and I remember names from last year so it makes us happy that people have returned!”

“People think it’s neat that we decided to do this!”

It is certainly something special for Sydney’s family.

“It warms my heart that we can come together to honor the memory of someone that is dear to us,” Guillory said. “No one likes to talk about death. Sydney was taken too soon from us. She had lots of ambition in life and I couldn’t wait to see where she would go. As a little girl, she thought she was a princess literally. Her mom and her nanny trained her to be one from living fancy to waving like one! Our hearts mourn for her everyday, her mom, her grandparents, her sisters and their children, her aunts, her cousins, her family and friends miss her so much! I hope that she is looking down on us, watching over us until we see her again!!!”