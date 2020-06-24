Moody inducted into LPA’s 50-Year Club

Braxton “B.I.” Moody III was inducted to the Louisiana Press Association’s 50-Year Club at the association’s annual stockholders meeting June 22.

LPA’s 50-Year Club honors and recognizes men and women who have 50 years or more cumulative professional affiliation with newspapers and news websites, including ties to Louisiana.

Affiliation can include time other than as a full-time employee. Work as a carrier or delivery person, as a stringer, or free-lance writer, for the college paper, or full or part-time work in any aspect of a newspaper or news website’s operation can count towards the 50 years.

Moody’s newspaper career began 57 years ago when he acquired the Rayne Acadian-Tribune and Church Point News in 1963.

He later launched the Crowley Post Herald which eventually merged with the competing Crowley Daily Signal, resulting in the Crowley Post-Signal in 1974. During the next three decades Moody’s newspaper group, Louisiana State Newspapers, acquired several other newspapers around Louisiana and today owns and publishes 22 newspapers.

Moody believes that every community should have a voice and that voice should be a local newspaper.

Currently, Moody is chairman of The Moody Company and of Louisiana State Newspapers, Inc., both headquartered in Lafayette.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette renamed its College of Business Administration after Moody in recognition of his service to the business industry in Acadiana as well as his community involvement.

He graduated from Rayne High School and attended Auburn University. His college career was interrupted by service in the United States Navy during World War II. After the war, Moody returned and entered then-SLI where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

Following graduation, Moody was the founding partner in the CPA firm of Moody, Broussard, Poché & Guidry. He also served as president and chief executive officer of Chart House, Inc., in Lafayette and chairman of the board for First National Bank of Lafayette.

His services on boards include Rayne State Bank & Trust Company, First National Bank of Crowley, Acadia Savings and Loan Administration, First Commerce of New Orleans, Coastal Chemical Company of Abbeville, Lastarmco, Inc., of Abbeville, Riviana Foods, Inc., of Houston, Celeron Oil Company, Inc., of Lafayette and Quantum Restaurants, Inc., of New York.

Moody was married to the former Thelma Hebert of Rayne for 70 years prior to her death in 2017. They are the parents of nine children, grandparents to 48 grandchildren and have numerous great-grandchildren.

To date, LPA has the following as members of the 50-Year Club:

2020

B.I. Moody III

Louisiana State Newspapers

2019

Henri Bienvenu

Teche News

Tom Kelly

Ruston Daily Leader/

Natchitoches Times

2017

Pam Mitchell

Louisiana Press Association

2016

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Political Columnist &

Fax-Net Update

Paul Kedinger

Rayne Acadian-Tribune

2014

Melba West

West Carroll Gazette (Oak Grove)

2012

David B Petty

The News-Star (Monroe)

Jerry Pierce

Northwestern State University,

Natchitoches

2011

Charles N. Lenox

University of Louisiana

at Lafayette

2010

Diana Daigle

Church Point News

2008

Ray Forman

The Bunkie Record

2007

Edwin Roy

St. Bernard Voice (Arabi)

2006

Jerry Byrd

Bossier Press-Tribune

(Bossier City)

Allen J. Lottinger

St. Charles Herald-Guide (Boutte)

Ted Uhall

The Daily Iberian (New Iberia)

2005

William J. Holliday

The Baker Observer

Sammy J. Franklin

The Jena Times

Olla-Tullos-Urania Signal

Porteous “Dickie” Broussard

The Daily Iberian (New Iberia)

2004

Jerry & Joy Wise

DeQuincy News

Raymond P. “Doc” Jeffress

Jackson Independent (Jonesboro)

Robert Gentry

The Sabine Index (Many)

Sam A. Hanna Sr.

Concordia Sentinel (Ferriday)

2002

John Blanchard

The Enterprise and

Interstate Progress (Mansfield)

Lovan Thomas

Natchitoches Times

2001

Annabelle McGuire Armstrong

South Baton Rouge Journal

2000

Fred “Pat” Achor

The Times-Picayune

(New Orleans)

Vera Hardman

St. Tammany Farmer (Covington)

1999

Sue Eakin

The Bunkie Record (Bunkie)

1998

Vincent Marino

The Advertiser (Lafayette)

Adolph C. Renaud

The Times (Shreveport)

1997

Bernard Curet

Pointe Coupee Banner

(New Roads)

1996

Robert H. Fackelman

Jennings Daily News

Peter Finney

The Times-Picayune

(New Orleans)

Douglas L. Manship, Sr.

The Advocate (Baton Rouge)

Clyde S. Miller

Madison Journal (Tallulah)

Anne K. Price

The Advocate (Baton Rouge)

Evelyn Short

The Advocate (Baton Rouge)

Joe D. Smith Jr.

Alexandria Daily Town Talk

Erbon and Marie Wise

Southwest Daily News (Sulphur)

1995

Bill Irwin

Amite Digest, Kentwood News

1994

Joseph Bosley

Madison Journal (Tallulah)

Lou Major Sr.

The Daily News (Bogalusa)

Willis Reed

Baton Rouge Post

1993

Fred Bandy

The Daily Iberian (New Iberia)

Frank J. Budde

The Times (Shreveport)

Earl Cobb

The Times-Picayune

(New Orleans)

1992

Ansley H. Colvin, Jr.

The Jackson Independent

(Jonesboro)

Lester G. Colvin

The Jackson Independent

(Jonesboro)

T.L. Colvin, Sr.

The Jackson Independent

(Jonesboro)

Bill Chapman

Bastrop Daily Enterprise

1991

Ray F. Dill

Houma Daily Courier

Ivy J. Smith

Houma Daily Courier

L.D. Young, Jr.

West Side Journal (Port Allen)

A.N. Dawson, Jr.

Alexandria Daily Town Talk

1990

Ralph Bienvenu,

Abbeville Meridional

Jo Cart

Rayne Independent

Myrta Fair Craig

Rayne Acadian-Tribune

Charles P. Manship, Jr.

State Times-Morning

Advocate (Baton Rouge)

William C. Risinger

Alexandria Daily Town Talk