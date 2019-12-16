Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in St. Martin Parish

BREAUX BRIDGE – Shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 347 near Claton Castille Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Chayce Gobert of Breaux Bridge.

The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Gobert was a rear passenger in a 2018 Honda Accord being driven southbound on LA Hwy 347 by 26-year-old Caitlyn Hebert. Hebert’s vehicle was struck by a northbound 2018 Ram pickup. It was determined by investigators that Hebert crossed the center line, into the path of the Ram pickup, as she attempted to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road.

Gobert was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries; he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hebert, along with the driver of the Ram, was properly restrained, and both, suffered only minor injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seat belt greatly increases your chances of survival. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.