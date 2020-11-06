Police investigating homicide of 52-year-old Abbeville man

​On Nov. 5, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the 400 block of Edwards Street in reference to a shooting.

​Once officers arrived, they found a male victim laying on the ground on the driveway of a residence. The male victim appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound. Officers called Acadian Ambulance, who arrived and attempted to treat the victim. The victim was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

​The victim is identified as 52-year-old Roland Bernard, Jr. of Abbeville.

Abbeville Police Department detectives are actively investigating this homicide. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.

Abbeville Police Department detectives are asking that anyone who may have any information regarding this crime contact the Abbeville Police Depatment at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.