Public schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed on Thursday, Friday

All public schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the possible impact from Hurricane Delta.

The Vermilion Parish School System central office will close at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Delta is currently expected to make landfall as a category 2 or 3 hurricane on Friday in southwest or south central Louisiana.

“We are closely watching what this Hurricane Delta is going to do,” Byler said in a social media post. “We hope that everyone has time to make the appropriate plans. Heed all advice from public officials.”

“Everyone, please stay safe.”