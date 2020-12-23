Reminder: Property taxes due by Dec. 31

Sheriff Mike Couvillon reminds Vermilion Parish property owners that their annual property tax notices need to be paid by Dec. 31.

“The Sheriff’s Office is in charge of sending out and collecting property taxes,” said Sheriff Couvillon.

The projected property tax money collected is around $32 million. That money collected is shared by 13 different government agencies in the parish (see chart).

The school board uses the most at 42 percent, followed by the police jury at 22 percent.

Late fees will begin at a rate of 1 percent per month after January 1. If taxes are not paid by April 30, 2021, the property will be advertised for sale.

By June 1, if taxes are still not collected, the property will be sold at tax sale with the addition of penalties.

Sheriff Couvillon said his office wants to make sure people do not forget to pay their property tax.

“I have three part-time employees who call and remind people to pay their property taxes,” said Sheriff Couvillon.”

Because of the effort by the Sheriff’s Office, 99 percent of the non movable property tax is collected.

Taxes can be paid by a credit card, by mail, or in person.

Because of COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office set up a drive-thru location at the old Hibernia Building on Charity Street to pay your taxes.

The projected amount in property tax to be collected is $32 million. The tax dollars help pay for roads, drainage, libraries, law enforcement, hospitals, health units and schools.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office sent out 34,053 tax notices this month, according to the tax assessor’s office. There are 9,002 properties in Vermilion Parish that are homestead exempt for which no taxes are owed.

The parish assessor’s office oversees the process and determines the assessed value of properties based on state guidelines.

Make your check or money orders payable to VPSO Tax Collector and include your assessment number on the payment.

For questions about property tax payments, contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Tax Dept. 898-4419.