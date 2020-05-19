Rep. Ryan Bourriaque named to Rural Caucus leadership position

BATON ROUGE — Representative Chris Turner of Ruston, chairman of the Louisiana Rural Caucus, has appointed Rep. Ryan Bourriaque of Abbeville to serve on the Rural Caucus Executive Committee.

The 63-member group elected Turner to serve as Chairman for 2020-2021, Rep. Rhonda Butler of Ville Platte as Vice Chairman and Rep. Kenny Cox of Natchitoches as Secretary/Treasurer.

Joining Bourriaque on the Executive Committee are Rep. Travis Johnson of Vidalia, Rep. Dustin Miller of Opelousas, Rep. Buddy Mincey of Denham Springs, Senator Fred Mills of Parks, Sen. Rogers Pope of Denham Springs, and Rep. Troy Romero of Jennings.

Turner said his goals as Chairman "are to ensure sustainable rural life and to provide a platform for rural members to discuss issues with an eye toward innovative solutions."