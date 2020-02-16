Ricky LaFleur announces candidacy for District Judge in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE, LA – Gathered with family, friends and supporters in downtown Abbeville Thursday, attorney Ricky LaFleur announced his candidacy for judge in the 15th Judicial District, Division C to give Vermilion Parish a court system that is efficient, fair, transparent and accountable, and most of all, that truly delivers justice for its citizens.

LaFleur, an attorney with 27 years of experience representing families, local businesses and communities across Vermilion Parish, will be on the ballot for the election to be held November 3, 2020.

“I am running to serve because I see the need in the 15th JDC for a full-time judge, an even-tempered public servant who dedicates his time to the people and judges fairly and impartially, treating all citizens with respect,” LaFleur told his supporters. “To the people of Vermilion Parish, I pledge to dedicate the time necessary to get the court’s work done, and that as your judge, I will carefully consider each case and timely render a fair decision so that justice will be delivered. I humbly ask for your vote this November.”

LaFleur began his legal career clerking with Judge Jeannette Theriot Knoll on the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal after graduating from Loyola Law School in 1989. In 1992, he began practicing law as an associate with Cooper, Ortego and Woodruff, before establishing his own practice in Abbeville in 1996, focusing on general civil law including family law, wills and successions, and real estate transactions, and serves as Appointed Counsel in civil matters and misdemeanors.

A respected attorney, LaFleur has served as Prosecutor in the Mayor’s Court for the Village of Maurice since 2010 and is General Counsel for Maurice, in addition to serving as Prosecutor in the Mayor’s Court for the Village of Delcambre and General Counsel for the Abbeville Housing Authority. He proudly volunteers his legal services as Counsel for the Friends of Palmetto Island State Park, Inc.

LaFleur is married to Cecile Boudreaux, and they have two daughters, Elise and Lindsey. They live in Abbeville, and are parishioners of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. A dedicated father, LaFleur has volunteered as a judge for many years for his daughter’s speech and debate tournaments and as a volunteer assistant softball coach. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 12163, a past member of the Abbeville Kiwanis and is an amateur radio operator.

More information can be found on his campaign committee’s website, www.lafeurforjudge.com.

