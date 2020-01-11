Saturday storm

Storms rolled through Acadiana Saturday morning, bringing heavy winds and rain.

That resulted in damage and thousands of power outages throughout the region.

In Vermilion Parish, Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel reported damage to multiple areas around the city. The mayor also reported some outages on the west side of the city.

“We must have certainly had a small twister come over Kaplan before daybreak,” Kloesel said in a social media post. “There are no injuries reported but we do have property damage and lots of limbs down so be careful.”

No widespread outages were reported in Vermilion Parish as of late Saturday morning.