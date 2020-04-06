School district will begin serving home delivery meals this Thursday

The Vermilion Parish School Board will provide grab and go meals at Cecil Picard Elementary, Dozier Elementary, Eaton Park Elementary, Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary, Gueydan High School, J. H. Williams Middle, and Rene Rost Middle until Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In an effort to continue to provide meals and maintain the safety and health of the staff, students, parents/guardians and community, the school district is announcing a new program that will deliver meals to your doorstep for free.

This program is called Meals-to-You, and it is a partnership between the local district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.

Your student(s) enrolled with the Vermilion Parish School Board are eligible to participate in the program.

When you sign up to get a Meals-to-You, every other week you will get a Meals-to-You box delivered to your home for each child 1-18 years in your household. Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches that are kid-friendly and shelf stable — enough food for each child for 2 weeks!

Households are urged to complete an application by Wednesday, April 8, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. to receive meals.

WHO QUALIFIES?

• All VPSB students enrolled at a CEP school site

-Siblings, 0-18 yrs, living in the home of a student enrolled at a CEP school site

• All VPSB students enrolled at a non-CEP school site that are currently receiving free or reduced meals

• Siblings, 0-18 yrs, living in the home of a student enrolled at non-CEP school site receiving free/reduced meals

HOW DO YOU SIGN-UP

All you have to do is fill out the form online by the due date of April 8, 2020. The application can be accessed by going to the Vermilion Parish School Board website at www.vpsb.net.

The following information will be required during the sign-up process:

• Parent/Guardian Name, Phone Number, Email

• Physical Mailing Address ***Very important for the meal delivery***

• School District – Vermilion Parish School Board

-Campus/School Name Currently Attending

•Student ID Number, Name, Birthdate, Gender (Student ID found on student’s gmail account or Parent Portal)

• Additional Sibling Information

Boxes will be provided on a first come, first served basis, so sign up online today! After the due date has passed, the Meals-to-You deliveries will not be available. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact the Meal Service Hotline at 898-5702.